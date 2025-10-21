Zimbabwean Artist Blends Tradition with Urban Pulse

South African based Zimbabwean-born visual artist David Munawa is making waves across Southern Africa with his dynamic fusion of traditional African design, urban street art and contemporary fine art a blend he says mirrors his own journey of cultural transformation.

Based between Zimbabwe and South Africa, Munawa’s bold, mixed-media paintings and installations explore the complexities of identity, memory and modern African expression.

His works often rendered in charcoal, acrylics or oil on canvas bring to life everything from wildlife and landscapes to striking portraits of popular icons.

“My art tells stories of who we are and how we evolve. I draw inspiration from both our ancestral designs and the rhythm of today’s streets. It’s about connecting the past with the future,” he said

Munawa began painting at the age of six in Harare sketching the world around him with childlike curiosity that would later mature into an expressive and conceptual visual language.

His professional journey took a creative turn in 2016 when international beverage giant DIAGEO hired him as a signwriter focusing on brand visibility through murals, bar signage and promotional art across South Africa.

“That job reignited something in me. Every wall became a canvas. I realised I didn’t just want to sell brands. I wanted to tell stories through colour and emotion,” recalls Munawa

Since then, he has transformed his home studio into a hub of creativity, where bright, large-scale works are taking shape daily.

His subjects range from vibrant depictions of African icons to thought-provoking abstracts that challenge perceptions of modern African art.

“He is one of the few young artists who can merge street art energy with fine art discipline. There is an authenticity in his work that resonates with both local and global audiences,” Talent Moyana a client

Munawa is redefining the narrative, turning everyday experiences into powerful reflections of African resilience and imagination.

“Art is my language, It is how I speak to the world about who we are, what we have lost and what we are becoming.” he said.

Munawa is also tranforming large stone size sculptures to large size acrylic and oil paintings on canvas such Shona stone sculptures he’s currently working on.