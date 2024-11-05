fbpx
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
News
0 Comments

Zimbabwean Tech Duo Tackles Epilepsy Care with Award-Winning App

Munashe Dube, a bioengineering student, and Lincoln Casette, an electronics engineering graduate, recently won the 2024 Cimas Healthathon for their breakthrough creation, Epi App—a mobile platform that provides real-time monitoring for epilepsy patients.

“The app is designed to facilitate real-time communication between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers, enabling more effective and responsive treatment interventions,” said Dube, capturing the attention of judges with their ambitious vision for healthcare reform.

The annual Healthathon, themed “Transforming Healthcare: Pioneering Tomorrow’s Health Solutions,” showcased tech-driven solutions addressing Zimbabwe’s pressing health issues.

Notably, Dr. Beullah Chirume from the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology praised the event, underscoring tech’s role in enhancing health access and patient outcomes.

With the healthcare system grappling with limited resources, Epi App highlights Zimbabwean potential in tech innovation, echoing Cimas’ broader mission to support sustainable health solutions.

“People are living longer due to medical interventions,” said Thando Kembo, Cimas’ Chief Operating Officer. “The question now is: will we live healthier lives? Initiatives like this inspire solutions that improve quality of life.”

Written by

