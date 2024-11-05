ACBF Launches Program Aimed at  Building Leadership in African Public Finance

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) has launched the Leadership Excellence in Africa’s Public Sector (LEAPS) Program, an initiative designed to transform public financial management (PFM) across Africa.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, ACBF’s Executive Secretary, Mamadou Biteye highlighted the critical need for leadership grounded in both technical expertise and “soft power,” an area that aims to equip senior finance officials with skills such as empathy, integrity, and accountability.

“The challenges we face in Africa today require leaders who can go beyond managing resources to transforming them into real opportunities for development,” Biteye said

He said the LEAPS initiative is a “catalyst for building the kind of leadership Africa needs to drive sustainable development and financial resilience”​

The six-month program will feature a dynamic curriculum tailored to Africa’s unique public sector landscape, incorporating online learning, team workshops, and one-on-one coaching by seasoned African PFM specialists.

Participants will dive into modules on individual leadership, team management, and strategic organizational leadership, designed to prepare them to tackle fiscal challenges and adapt to emerging issues like the integration of artificial intelligence and green finance into PFM practices​.

Finance Minister, Prof. Mthuli Ncube, applauded the launch, highlighting its importance in empowering public finance officials to make impactful reforms reflecting on his own experience in leadership development programs.

“Public financial management is fundamental to good governance. It is imperative that we equip our leaders with the skills necessary to navigate today’s challenges. LEAPS will foster collaboration, innovation, and resilience across the continent’s public sectors,” Minister Ncube said

He added that the program’s participants, chosen from senior PFM institutions, represent the future of governance in Africa.

“This initiative goes beyond developing individual leadership skills; it fosters a deep understanding of our roles in shaping the future of our institutions and improving the lives of our citizens,” he said.

The LEAPS launch marks a significant step towards reinforcing Africa’s public sector leadership and will soon expand to the other five target countries: Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

