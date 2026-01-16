ZIMSEC 2025 ‘O’ Level Results Now Out

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the November 2025 Ordinary level results with a pass rate of 35 percent up from 33.19 percent in 2024.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo said the release of the results marked a significant achievement on the country’s academic calendar.

“This marks a significant milestone in our academic calendar and I wish to commend ZIMSEC for its professionalism, transparency and commitment to upholding the integrity of our national examinations system. The timely release of results is a testament to the strides we continue to make in strengthening our Education sector,” said Moyo

ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said the results will be accessible on the ZIMSEC portal from 4 pm today.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2025 November Ordinary Level examination results. With effect from today, 16 January 2026 at 4 pm, Ordinary Level examination results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal, accessed via the website www.zimsec.co.zw. Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices on Monday, 16 January 2025,” said Prof. Mapfumo