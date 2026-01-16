Govt Steps In to Calm Chewore Lodge Dispute After Supreme Court Ruling

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Zimbabwean government has stepped in to try to resolve a high-profile dispute over Chewore Safari Lodge following a Supreme Court ruling that voided a long-term lease agreement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife said it had engaged all parties involved in the dispute in an effort to reach a lawful and amicable settlement.

The ministry confirmed it held meetings earlier in the day with Suscaden Investments, Big 5 and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) describing the talks as “constructive”.

It said all parties had expressed a shared commitment to resolving the matter as quickly as possible in a way that is fair, mutually beneficial and consistent with existing legal and policy frameworks.

Businessman Terry William Kelly (73) had been operating Chewore Safari Lodge under a 25-year lease agreement with ZimParks.

Through his company Suscaden Investments he managed the lodge for about 15 years and is reported to have invested millions of dollars into its development.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that the lease was invalid citing the absence of clear approval from the responsible minister as required by law. The decision resulted in Kelly losing control of the lodge despite his long-term management of the property and the investments made.

The ruling has thrust the Chewore Safari Lodge dispute into the spotlight prompting wider debate about concession approvals, regulatory compliance and the security of long-term investments in the country’s wildlife and tourism sector.

The ministry said its intervention reflects the guiding principles of the Second Republic reiterating that Zimbabwe remains open for business.

It added that the government remains committed to promoting, facilitating and protecting both local and foreign investment.