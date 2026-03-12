Proposed Constitution Amendments Do Not Require Referendum: Mangwana

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A senior ruling party official has said proposed amendments to Zimbabwe’s constitution can be passed by parliament without a national referendum arguing that the constitution itself clearly outlines when a public vote is required.

ZANU PF Secretary for Mines and Energy Paul Mangwana said the constitution allows lawmakers to amend most provisions provided parliament secures the necessary two-thirds majority.

His remarks come amid growing public debate over possible changes to the country’s constitution.

Mangwana said the constitution explicitly states the circumstances under which amendments can be made through parliament.

“The constitution provides that whenever the people of Zimbabwe, through their parliament, deem it fit to amend the constitution they can do so,” he said.

However, he noted that a small number of sections are protected and can only be changed through a national referendum.

These include provisions relating to the Bill of Rights and land.

Mangwana said the distinction was deliberate when the constitution was drafted with certain areas specifically shielded from amendment by parliament alone.

“We were very clear when we wrote this constitution to say which areas do we want protected from amendment by parliament,” he said.

He added that all other sections of the constitution may legally be amended if parliament approves the changes with a two-thirds majority.

“Any other provision of this constitution can be amended through a two-thirds majority of parliament,” he said.

Mangwana said based on his reading of the current proposals under discussion, the changes do not fall under the sections that require a referendum.

“From my reading the proposed amendments do not require a referendum and I must emphasise, these proposed amendments do not require a referendum. The constitution is very clear,” he said.

He said he was clarifying the matter publicly as debate over the proposals continues.