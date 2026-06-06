Beware of Land Barons, Government Warns Home Seekers

Professor Paul Mavhima

The Government has urged citizens to exercise caution when purchasing land and residential stands warning that illegal transactions continue to expose home seekers to fraud, financial losses and possible eviction.

Speaking in a public advisory, the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Prof Paul Mavima said land acquisition should only be conducted through lawful and government-approved channels.

“I wish to remind all citizens that the acquisition of land and residential stands must be conducted through lawful, transparent and government-approved processes,” he said.

The minister encouraged prospective homeowners and investors to purchase land only from authorised local authorities, government agencies, registered housing cooperatives and licensed land developers operating in accordance with the law.

Prof Mavima said citizens should carry out thorough checks before committing to any transaction including verifying ownership documents, development permits, subdivision approvals and the servicing status of the land with the relevant authorities.

“Before making any payments, individuals should verify the authenticity of the land, ownership documentation, development permits, subdivision approvals and servicing status with the relevant authorities,” he said.

The warning comes amid continued concerns over illegal land sales and the activities of so-called land barons who have in the past been accused of selling land without the necessary approvals.

Prof Mavima said the ministry strongly discouraged the purchase of land through informal channels or from individuals and organisations unable to provide valid legal documentation.

“The Ministry strongly discourages the purchase of land through informal channels, land barons or any individuals and entities that cannot provide valid legal documentation,” he said.

He warned that such transactions often leave buyers vulnerable to disputes, fraud and the risk of losing both their money and property.

The minister also advised citizens to ensure that all agreements are properly documented and that receipts are obtained for every payment made.

He further stressed the importance of securing title deeds or other legally recognised tenure documents through the appropriate institutions.

Prof Mavima said the government remained committed to expanding access to safe, orderly and affordable housing while protecting citizens from unlawful land transactions.

“The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to providing safe, orderly and affordable housing while protecting citizens from illegal land transactions,” he said.

He called on all stakeholders to work together to promote responsible land administration and sustainable urban development in line with the government’s housing agenda.