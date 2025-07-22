AURA Group Launches Starlink Mobile Priority Plans, Expanding Connectivity Across Zimbabwe

AURA Group, the officially licensed Starlink reseller in Zimbabwe, has launched its highly anticipated Mobile Priority Plans, offering high-speed satellite internet to millions of residents in Harare and surrounding areas. The launch comes as a strategic effort to enhance connectivity for businesses, industries, and individuals across the country, particularly in regions with limited or no terrestrial internet infrastructure.

The new Mobile Priority Plans are tailored to high-mobility and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications, such as precision agriculture, fleet management, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. Designed for vehicles, mobile equipment, and rotating field sites, the plans offer organisations with dispersed or dynamic operations reliable access to Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Mobile Solutions for Key Sectors

AURA Group’s Mobile Priority service provides priority access to Starlink’s LEO satellite network, ensuring guaranteed throughput even during peak congestion. This makes it ideal for industries like broadcasting, live event coverage, logistics, and content creation, where seamless connectivity is essential for operations on the move.

The plans are priced as follows:

Standard : 25 GB for $39

: 25 GB for $39 Pro : 55 GB for $45

: 55 GB for $45 Elite : 120 GB for $69

: 120 GB for $69 Advanced : 320 GB for $105

: 320 GB for $105 Ultra : 450 GB for $129

: 450 GB for $129 Mega: 650 GB for $185

For users needing additional data, extra GB can be added at a rate of $0.25 per GB, making the service scalable and adaptable to a range of needs.

Addressing Africa’s Connectivity Challenges

With full national coverage and roaming capabilities, Starlink’s Mobile Priority service is designed to bridge the connectivity gap in Zimbabwe and other regions where traditional infrastructure is lacking. In sectors like agriculture, mining, and logistics, where reliable internet has often been inaccessible, AURA Group’s partnership with Starlink promises to provide a robust, agile solution.

Expanding Opportunities in Zimbabwe’s Key Industries

Precision Agriculture: Farmers can now leverage Starlink’s connectivity for real-time monitoring of soil, crops, and equipment, optimising farm operations even in remote areas. Fleet Management: Logistics companies can improve GPS tracking, route optimisation, and communication, facilitating better coordination for cross-border and rural operations. Industrial IoT & Remote Monitoring: From mining to environmental monitoring, the service ensures continuous machine-to-cloud communication, enabling real-time data transmission and remote diagnostics.

Streamlining Deployment

To ensure smooth implementation, AURA Group offers on-site installation, system migration, and technical support. These services are aimed at ensuring seamless adoption for businesses and organizations that require dependable and scalable connectivity.

The launch of these Mobile Priority Plans represents a significant step toward modernising Zimbabwe’s digital landscape, with the potential to impact multiple sectors and contribute to the country’s economic development.