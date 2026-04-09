Banket Farmer in US$51K Tobacco Contract Scam

By Judith Nyuke

Local company Horizon Leaf Tobacco lost US$51,020 after a Banket farmer who had sought a contract farming agreement reportedly failed to deliver his crop, later alleging that his farm and tobacco were seized due to debt.

Oosthuizen Jannie Lourence (46) appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with fraud.

He was granted US$500 bail, and the matter was remanded to 4 May 2026.

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The complainant is Horizon Leaf Tobacco represented by its Finance Manager, Hildah Tsungai Serere.

The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo, alleges that in November 2025, Lourence approached the company seeking a contract farming agreement.

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Horizon Leaf Tobacco assessed Lourence’s farm in Trelawney, Banket, where they observed a healthy tobacco crop at various stages of maturity, ranging from three leaves to the ripening stage. Based on this assessment, the parties signed a contract farming agreement valued at US$51,020.

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However, Lourence allegedly failed to disclose that another party was already financing the same crop. Instead of receiving cash, Lourence received essential farming inputs delivered directly to his farm by the company.

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When the tobacco selling season opened in mid-February 2026, Lourence reportedly failed to deliver the crop to Horizon Leaf Tobacco’s floors as agreed.

Instead, he sent a letter through his lawyers claiming his farm and crops had been forcibly seized by Webster Chinodakufa due to an outstanding debt.

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As a result of Lourence’s actions, Horizon Leaf Tobacco allegedly suffered a total loss of US$51,020, and nothing has been recovered.