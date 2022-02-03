‘Barriers Will Not Hinder Us From Fighting Cancer In Children’

Cervical cancer is a major cause of morbidity and mortality among women yet access to treatment and care remains a huge challenge in Zimbabwe, 263Chat has learnt.

Cancer is a disease which occurs when changes in a group of normal cells within the body lead to uncontrolled, abnormal growth forming a lump called a tumor; this is true of all cancers except leukemia (cancer of the blood).

If left untreated, tumors can grow and spread into the surrounding normal tissue, or to other parts of the body via the bloodstream and lymphatic systems, and can affect the digestive, nervous and circulatory systems or release hormones that may affect body function.

In a virtual meeting organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), Executive Director for KidzCan, Daniel McKenzie said the country will not give up on cancer treatment despite the challenges.

“We will continue having barriers such as cost of treatment, access to information, centralized diagnostic to mention a few. We can not change lives but together we can make a difference. Lets close the gap.

“My wish is that a grandmother in as far as Binga should know what retinoblastoma is and be aware of it incase the grandchild has it so that they can get early treatment. Lets not leave children behind,” he said.

Several barriers to cancer treatment and care have been reported in Zimbabwe and these include: resource constraints, centralized diagnostic, treatment and palliative care services, shortages of specialists and high costs associated with treatment

Childhood cancers can occur suddenly, without early symptoms, and have a high rate of cure.

Each year, an estimated 400 000 children and adolescents of 0-19 years old develop cancer.

In high-income countries, where comprehensive services are generally accessible, more than 80% of children with cancer are cured. In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), less than 30% are cured.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide

Millions of lives could be saved each year by implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment.

10 million people die from cancer every year.