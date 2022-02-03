Another Postponement For City of Harare, Pokugara Properties Trial

The malicious damage to property trial for Pokugara Properties, City of Harare and officials from both entities has been postponed to February 22, 2022 due to the unavailability of defense counsel for the former.

Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara who is representing Pokugara Properties and its managing director Michael John Van Blerk was said to be engaged at the High Court.

The City of Harare and three others are represented by Harare lawyer Charles Kwaramba.

Magistrate Barbra Mateko is presiding over the matter.

The State led by Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit alleges that sometime between July 2018 and October 2018, at lot 9 of 21 on consolidated number 19559 of 19828 on Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell in Borrowdale, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi destroyed a show house constructed by Harare business George Katsimberis without a court order.

The accused allegedly acted in common purpose and demolished Katsimberis’ Show house which had an approved plan without advising the complainant. They allege that Katsimberis constructed the show house without approved architectural plans despite evidence that the plans were approved at City of Harare’s Cleveland house with all the necessary payments effected.

The show house in question was constructed by Katsimberis under a botched joint venture with Pokugara proprietor, Kenneth Sharpe, who is said to have controversially pulled out from the deal.

Pokugara Properties and its managing director Michael John Van Blerk are also facing perjury charges after deposing an affidavit under case HC8943/18 in which they are alleged to have lied that the show house was built without approved building plans from the City of Harare.