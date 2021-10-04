‘Bogus’ Cop In Court For Murdering Bus Conductor

A bogus police officer Watson Mutondo, aged 23 has appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi Monday on murder charges after he and three other accomplices who are still at large attacked a bus conductor for operating an illegal public transport vehicle.

Detective sergeant Lawrence Chademana strongly opposed bail against the accused on the grounds that he has no permanent residence.

Allegations in this matter are that Mutondo and his co-accused persons who are still at large, Allan Tirivashoma, Abdulla Mlokoti and Trust Chidoma while dressed in police uniforms and armed with baton sticks hatched a plan on 14 September 2021 to attack the now deceased Luke Zuze for driving a non-ZUPCO franchised public transport vehicle.

It is the state’s case that the accused persons noticed that Zuze and his driver George Chirwa were dropping a passenger at Whitehouse in Norton.

They approached the now deceased and Chirwa accusing them of operating an unauthorized public transport vehicle.

Zuze allegedly snatched the vehicle keys from the accused persons and tried to run away but they caught himand started to assault him with baton sticks all over his body.

The accused persons later discovered that Zuze was seriously injured and they ferried him to Harare Hospital where he was pronounced dead on 17 September 2021.