Harare Residents Bemoan Council Failure To Supply Adequate Water

Harare residents have bemoaned the worsening water situation in the capital with demand far outstripping supply which remains at 400 Mega litres against daily requirements of 1200ML.

In an interview with 263Chat, Community Water Alliance Hardlife Mudzingwa said the demand is not matching the supply since the government is only supplying 340ML per day against the demanded 1200ML.

“At the moment, Harare is producing 400 ML versus the 1200 ML that is required by the city. 35 percent of that water is lost through dilapidated infrastructure. City of Harare has lowered water production because of dams of lowering dam levels. The City is also failing to manage distribution as some parts of Harare last saw water a decade ago. People now rely on boreholes,” Mudzingwa said.

Mudzingwa highlighted that water distribution remains a challenge as some parts of Harare have gone upto 10 years with no tap water.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) Programs Officer Rueben Akili blamed the water challenges on what he termed infrastructure deficit due to lack of investment by both the central and local authorities.

“We can look into the growth of our cities, cities are growing and demand more service provision. We have infrastructure deficit in terms of water supply and water investment has been a major supply for sometime now,” Akili said.

He highlighted that water deficit speaks to what is on the ground in high densities. We are talking about long queues at the local boreholes, women doing laundry in streams. We also have high water pollution in the main sources of water making the water purification processes to be expensive,” Akili added.

Meanwhile, Kuwadzana residents have gone for more than a week without water.

However, Chideme attributed the dry taps to a burst pipe repairs which has since been rectified.

“Low production due to reduced chemicals compounded by burst pipe repairs at Kuwadzana 5 Primary School and a corroded bend in Kuwadzana led to water problems in the area. The valve closures have been effected to allow for pipe replacement and repairs,” he said.

“The timelines for restoration of water supplies under such circumstances depends on fabrication of bends and associated fittings.”

Several factors have contributed to country’s severe water problems, including economic decay; perennial droughts affecting the main sources of water, lack of maintenance of the old water infrastructure, the inability to procure the necessary chemicals to treat water sources; political struggles between the central government under the ruling party and the opposition and corruption.