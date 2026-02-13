Chahwanda Stadium: A Landmark in Private Investment for Zim Football

On 3 November 2024, a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s football infrastructure was ushered in by Prophetic and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya and his partner, Shepherd Chahwanda.

What started as a bold vision has now become a remarkable reality.

Fifteen months on, the dream is rapidly taking shape.

The construction of the stadium has created employment opportunities for many Zimbabwean youths, contributing positively to the local economy.

Located in a city that has produced numerous football legends, the project further strengthens the area’s rich sporting legacy.

The stadium is now approximately 95% complete, with the installation of red, green, and blue bucket seats currently in progress.

During a recent tour of the facility, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Arts, Recreation and Culture expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far.

He noted that the Minister of Sports, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe had intended to attend the visit but was away on official business outside the country.

“The Minister wanted to be here, but due to other commitments he has traveled out of the country. However, he assured me that once he returns, he will personally visit this magnificent project,” said Moyo.

He also encouraged supporters to actively promote and market the game to ensure that matches are played before full crowds, highlighting the crucial role of fans in sustaining and growing the football economy.

Beyond the pitch, the stadium features accommodation facilities, with rooms available for advance booking by visitors who wish to stay on-site. It also boasts world-class dressing rooms comparable to international standards, positioning the facility among the best in the region.

Football at Chahwanda Stadium is expected to introduce a new dimension of Public-Private Partnership in addressing the country’s sports infrastructure challenges, setting a precedent for future development initiatives in Zimbabwe.