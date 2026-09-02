Brand Zimbabwe Scores Big as Sanganai Draws 49% More Global Buyers

Zimbabwe’s flagship tourism trade fair is set for a stronger international turnout this year, with the number of overseas buyers jumping nearly 50% as the country steps up efforts to market its tourism brand globally.

A total of 133 international buyers have confirmed participation at the 19th Sanganai/Hlanganani/Dzimbahwe Tourism Expo, up from 89 last year, a 49.4% year-on-year increase, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said.

Exhibitor participation has also risen, with 392 companies already registered, against 343 last year, representing a 14.3% increase and putting the expo at 98% of its target of 400 exhibitors.

Rwodzi attributed the growth to what she described as an aggressive marketing campaign for Brand Zimbabwe, led by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

The campaign includes social media, radio and television advertising, billboards, electronic billboards, webinars, in-store promotions at TM and Pick n Pay, as well as branded buses operating on major routes connecting Harare, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Mutare.

The minister said the increased participation reflected growing confidence in Zimbabwe as a tourism destination.

“The level of participation demonstrates the growing confidence in Destination Zimbabwe and reinforces Sanganai/Hlanganani/Dzimbahwe’s position as a strategic platform for connecting Zimbabwe’s tourism industry with global markets,” Rwodzi said.

Buyers attending the expo, scheduled for September 9-12 in Masvingo, include representatives from Japan, China, India, the United States, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa and other African markets.

Nine countries will also exhibit, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Rwanda, Ghana and Indonesia.

The government expects the increased participation to generate business opportunities across the tourism value chain, including accommodation, transport, food and entertainment.

This year’s expo will also spotlight Masvingo’s heritage and tourism potential, including the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, while sports tourism has been incorporated into the broader tourism promotion strategy.

The ministry says familiarisation tours and international media coverage will be used to turn the expo’s increased visibility into sustained tourist arrivals, investment and revenue.