Carry Regular Cancer Checks On Children, Parents Urged

Local pediatric cancer patients support organisation Kidzcan Zimbabwe has urged parents to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of cancer in their children.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) cancer has become a leading cause of death among children, with majority of the cases not being diagnosed.

In an interview with a local online publication, Kidzcan Zimbabwe director Daniel Mackenzie urged parents to check for signs and symptoms on their kids.

“Parents should look out to any signs and symptoms of something that is unusual for kids especially eye cancers which are prevalent. All we are asking for is look for that white spot and you know. Play around with your babies, we often leave that to the maid but with wilms tumor by touching the baby you can see that something is wrong. We are saying look for these signs and symptoms if something is wrong go to your doctor immediately and hopefully we can catch the child early,” said Mackenzie

He said Zimbabwe was last year chosen as a fourth focus country for WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) which aims to improve outcomes for children with cancer around the world.

“Zimbabwe last year was chosen as fourth focus country for WHO GICC which is an initiative to increase survivor rate in Zimbabwe to 60% by 2030,” he said

Mackenzie said on average the country registers between 250 and 300 new cancer cases in children and 60% would have sought alternative treatment first.

He said the organisation had carried extensive awareness campaigns targeting traditional and faith healers across the country’s ten provinces.

Speaking during the Childhood Cancer Day commemorations in Harare early this week, WHO acting country representative Jean Marie–Dangou said an estimated 400 000 children globally develop cancer, and only 200 000 are diagnosed, making it a leading cause of death among children.

