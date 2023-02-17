Wadyajena’s “Valentine’s Day Images” Spark Outrage

As pictures suspected to be of Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena with fashion stylist Natalie Mhandu near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on Valentine’s Day, spread across the internet, a wave contention has ensued.

Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa has taken to Twitter to issue a stern rebuke to the people of Gokwe-Nembudziya for failing to choose their leaders wisely.

“It’s disturbing that we still have people voting for politicians like these. This is a guy who has been involved in a US$5 million Cottco case which has disenfranchised many farmers. Here he is lavishly spending the money in a foreign land while we say we are fighting corruption. Back here the people he swindled are suffering the effects and there has been no accountability. Why do people still vote for such? As the electorate are you not partly to blame when you get low standard leaders because of your voting choices?” he said.

He also launched a scathing attack on Wadyajena’s five year tenure as Chairman of the Agriculture Portfolio Committee, citing his negligence in submitting requisite reports and his lack of attendance at Parliament.

“Wadyajena has been Chairman of the Agriculture Portfolio Committee for about 5 years and in that period has only submitted requisite reports only two times! The incompetence and condescension is shocking. He seldom attends Parliament and never contributes to the debates.”

Meanwhile, Wadyajena was recently embroiled in a US$ 5 million Cottco fraud scandal but was aqcuitted after the state failed to prove its case.

