Chief Chireya in the Dock Over Alleged Murder of Elderly Relative

A traditional leader and two police officers have appeared before the Nembudziya Magistrates Court facing murder allegations over the killing of a 72-year-old relative in a dispute over chieftainship.

Chief Chireya, born Henry Chidzivo was remanded in custody on Tuesday joining six co-accused who had appeared in court a day earlier.

The other accused are Jethro Dymbura, Chenjerayi Chidzivo, Kelvin Panashe Musariri, Kasiyani Mudyachawaona and Nembudziya-based police officers Moses Sibanda and Agent Chitsinde.

All seven accused have been remanded in custody.

The State alleges that on October 13 at about 20:30, the accused drove to the homestead of the deceased Tapson Jichidza, in an Isuzu double-cab vehicle driven by Chief Chireya.

Prosecutors told the court that the group was armed with axes, knobkerries, iron bars and wooden sticks.

Chitsinde was allegedly carrying an official FN service rifle loaded with eight live rounds.

Upon arrival, an accomplice who remains at large allegedly switched off the vehicle’s lights before the group surrounded the homestead.

The court heard that Chitsinde ordered the occupants to lie on the ground before the alleged assault began.

The State alleges that Dymbura struck Jichidza on the head with a knobkerrie while Chenjerayi Chidzivo threw the elderly man to the ground.

Chitsinde allegedly struck him with the butt of his service rifle.

Prosecutors further allege that Chief Chireya ordered the group to kill Jichidza accusing the elderly relative of having stripped him of his chieftainship.

Jichidza reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and was moved to an unfinished building away from his family.

Two other relatives, Brighton and Shelton Jichidza were also allegedly assaulted during the incident.

The court heard that Shelton later discovered the elderly man’s body in a hut and reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrests.

The body was subsequently taken to Gokwe North District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.