Cimas Unveils Refurbished Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ward at Avenues Clinic

Zimbabwe’s leading health insurance provider, Cimas Health Group, on Tuesday led a media tour to unveil the newly-refurbished Private Obstetrics and Gynaecology ward at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

The upgrade is part of a broader initiative by Avenues Clinic to enhance patient experience and provide access to high-quality healthcare services.

The newly refurbished ward boasts excellent equipment, modern private rooms designed for comfort and privacy, as well as improved clinical infrastructure aimed at supporting specialised maternal and women’s healthcare. Among the highlights of the upgrade are newly designed birthing suites, post-natal recovery rooms, nurse stations, and consultation areas.

Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu, General Manager of Avenues Clinic, explained that the refurbishment project is a key part of the clinic’s strategy to improve healthcare facilities across Zimbabwe. “We’ve already completed two-thirds of the wards at this hospital, and we remain committed to complementing the government’s efforts in providing better health services,” Ndhlovu said.

The project, which aligns with international standards, reflects Avenues Clinic’s continued investment in enhancing healthcare facilities and improving the quality of service for its patients.