Civic Society Organisations Call Zanu PF to Order

Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) have called on the ruling Zanu PF party to desist from acts of violence following recent skirmishes against opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo and Manicaland.

In a statement, CiZC pleaded with Zanu PF to stop acts of violence against opposition parties as it goes against the ideals of democracy.

“Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition implores the ruling party; Zanu PF to desist from acts of violence against the opposition. Today, October 20, 2021 (yesterday) Zanu PF youths clad in the party’s regalia tried to block opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa’s convoy in Nyanga, Manicaland province.

“We are concerned over reports of an assassination attempt on the MDC Alliance leader in Manicaland on October 19, 2021. Reports indicate that armed Zanu PF youths intercepted the opposition leader’s convoy and fired gunshots at his vehicle.

“The continued clampdown on the opposition goes against the ideals of a democratic society. Of major concern is the fact that the state media and state security institutions are aiding the clampdown on the opposition and this has raised fears of yet another bloody election in 2023,” read the statement.

The coalition called on State security institutions to refrain from partisan politics and investigate the alleged violence against opposition members.

“Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition implores state security institutions to desist from partisan politics. In our capacity as an umbrella body of civil society organisations operating in Zimbabwe, we implore law enforcement agents to investigate the incidences of violence and bring perpetrators to book. Allowing Zanu PF activists to operate above the law can only serve to further shrink the democratic space and fuel rights violations against opposition supporters,” noted the coalition.

Meanwhile Residents associations under the banner of Residents Associations Coalition for Electoral Reforms have condemned the recent spate of violence witnessed in the country.

“We condemn acts of political violence in the form of clampdown on the opposition that have been witnessed in areas that include Masvingo and Manicaland as well acts of intra-party violence being reported from different parts of the country.

“The high level of political intolerance which has resulted in intra-party and inter party violence escalating ahead of the by-elections and the 2023 general elections is disturbing and unacceptable. We call for immediate intervention before the situation gets out of hand.

“Politically motivated violence ahead of a general election has the potential to create another disputed election which will further plunge the nation into a serious political and economic crisis as witnessed in past elections. Furthermore, a political environment characterised by violence is a deterrent for vulnerable groups such as women, youths, the elderly and people with disabilities to participate in electoral processes including standing for public offices in the upcoming elections.” said the residents