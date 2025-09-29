‘Cultural Bridge’ Tributes for Late ‘Ndebele Rockstar’ Sikhonjwa

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Tributes continue to pour in for Zimbabwean radio presenter and entertainer Babongile Sikhonjwa, following his burial in Gwanda.

Sikhonjwa, a household name in Bulawayo’s arts and broadcasting scene died last week and was laid to rest at his family home in Mlowezi, Gwanda, Matabeleland South on Friday.

South African actor and poet Israel Matseke Zulu described him as a vital cultural link between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“This was the only guy who engaged with South Africa in terms of cultural transformation in the entertainment industry. He was deeply respected across borders,” Zulu said.

Botswana-born, South African-based DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) also paid an emotional tribute, calling Sikhonjwa “irreplaceable”.

“My heart is sore because a nicer guy God could not have created. Every single Bulawayo memory of mine is with you,” he said.

DJ Fresh recalled one occasion when Sikhonjwa’s support made the difference:

“I once missed a flight but drove to Zimbabwe for a gig. You were there waiting at the border. People at Visions [nightclub] waited until 5am because you told them I was coming. That kind of love, I never got it anywhere else.”

Sikhonjwa is survived by his family and a wide circle of admirers across the continent remembered for his humour and steadfast support of fellow artists.