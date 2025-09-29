Push to Decriminalise Sex Work Gains Momentum

By Shorai Murwira

CALLS for the decriminalisation of sex work and equal access to health services took centre stage during a two-day needs assessment engagement organised by Springs of Life Zimbabwe (SLZ) in Masvingo and Epworth.

The dialogue brought together marginalised groups, including sex workers and legislators from Parliament’s Health and Public Service committees to deliberate on ending discrimination in the country’s health system and social life.

Under Zimbabwean law – specifically Chapter V, Section 81 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) – ‘publicly soliciting another person for the purposes of prostitution’ is an offence punishable by a fine up to level five or imprisonment for up to six months, a provision which indirectly criminalises sex work by penalising those who seek clients in public or through publicity.

Emakhandeni-Luveve legislator and public health activist Discent Bajila said progress had been made in eliminating stigma in health institutions, but justice and legal systems still lag behind.

“I was very happy to note that treatment in the public health sector is no longer discriminatory. Sex workers and people living with HIV are saying the stigma they once faced has largely gone,” said Bajila.

“What remains is for the justice system to act fairly. We cannot continue seeing sex workers arrested for selling while buyers walk free. Either both sides face the law or none at all. It must not be discriminatory.”

Former Health Portfolio Committee chairperson Dr Ruth Labode, now a consultant with international health organisations, said cultural and religious attitudes had long acknowledged sex work, making criminalisation contradictory and harmful.

“Sex work has always existed in our culture — even our grandparents spoke about it. Yet today we criminalise it in ways that fuel corruption and dent Zimbabwe’s image,” said Dr Labode.

“Religious leaders may call it a spirit or a demon, but you cannot criminalise a spirit. What we must do is respect sex workers as part of the key population in the fight against HIV. If they are denied services because of fear of arrest, Zimbabwe will not meet its 2030 health targets. My call is simple – hashtag decriminalise sex work.”

SLZ Programmes Coordinator Precious Msindo said the organisation was working to ensure sex workers’ voices shaped national policy.

“For too long, sex workers have been spoken about but not spoken with. This dialogue shows that Parliament is ready to listen,” said Msindo.

“Our main concern is safety and dignity. Sex workers face harassment, arrests and stigma, yet they play a critical role in HIV prevention and community health. We want laws that protect them, not punish them.”

Pumula legislator Sichelesile Mahlangu said the dialogue was important in amplifying marginalised voices.

“We cannot legislate without hearing directly from those affected. Sex workers are citizens, mothers and breadwinners. They deserve to be heard, not criminalised,” she said.

Proportional Representation MP for Masvingo Province, Tendeukai Matara, added:

“The law must apply equally. Selective enforcement only worsens social injustice. Parliament must confront this issue honestly.”

Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou stressed that communities expect leadership to find solutions that protect both morality and human rights.

“Yes, our communities hold strong moral views, but as lawmakers we must also ensure public health and dignity for all citizens. Criminalisation has not worked and it is time to openly discuss alternatives,” said Ndou.

Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele urged evidence-based policymaking.

“We should not be guided by stigma or myths. Research shows that decriminalisation improves health outcomes and reduces exploitation. Zimbabwe must follow science and best practice,” said Molokele.

The engagement concluded that eliminating discrimination in health care and reforming laws around sex work would strengthen Zimbabwe’s HIV response and ensure marginalised communities are not left behind in national health targets.