‘Cyclone Idai Effects Still Haunting Zim’

Vice President who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga has urged government and development partners to continue supporting victims of the Cyclone Idai through giving them psycho-social support to reduce the burden of mental health problems.

Addressing the launch of the Special Initiative for Mental Health Investment on Thursday, Chiwenga said the negative mental effects of Cyclone Idai were still prevalent two after the catastrophe.

“Excessive grief, depression and anxiety were among the most the most frequently reported mental health problems in the cyclone’s aftermath. There is an increased need to reach out to these people with the ever-needed mental health and psychosocial support,” said Chiwenga.

Cyclone Idai which displaced over 17 000 people in Chimanimani and Chipinge while also destroying infrastructure in the two affected districts.

Some of the victims screened by health agencies working in Chimanimani have shown symptoms of post-trauma disorders that need urgent therapy.

Chiwenga bemoaned the fact that the country had few mental facilities that provide minimal support and treatment from children with mental problems such as autism and intellectual disabilities.

“The government together with cooperating development partners has come up with a programme to decentralize mental health services by upgrading infrastructure that enable children with mental health to have their special needs addressed,” he said.

Cyclone Idai struck southeast Africa in March 2019, killing at least 1300 people in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.