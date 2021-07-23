Retired Health Professionals Return To Work

The government has opened more health posts and in the process, engaging retired professionals to return to work as a way to increase hands on the job as the country fights against COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media during the launch of a virtual hospital, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said more health posts have been opened with retired professionals being part of the people considered.

“The recruitment is ongoing and those retired and have not yet been engaged can come to the Health Services Board or come to the ministry, they will be assessed and assisted to re-join the forces and fight this pandemic,” he said.

Dr Mangwiro applauded health workers for their sacrifice and determination in responding to this pandemic.

“It has been a massive amount of work done by healthcare givers. I want to commend colleagues, doctors and public health personnel, nurses, nurse aids, general workers and everyone involved who have done very well.

“Of course some have fallen sick along the way but I want to commend Zimbabwean healthcare givers for the bravery, courage and energy they have given to face this challenge.

“I want to reiterate that the government is behind you and we will continue supporting you so that they can do their work easier. I really want to commend health workers for a job well-done,” said Dr Mangwiro.

Meanwhile, the government has launched a virtual hospital meant to decongest hospitals and give medical advice to those at home since most people infected with Covid-19 do not need hospital care but home care.

Dr Mangwiro said the virtual hospital complements the physical hospital facilities now being used by those who need in-patient care.

“Instead of everybody coming to the hospital, the healthcare teams are now visiting people and it is important to describe exactly what you are feeling to get proper help,” said Dr Mangwiro.

World Health Organisation (WHO Zimbabwe) commended the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as the measures implemented so far have resulted in low levels of infections and mortality compared to other countries.