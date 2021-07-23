Govt Applauded For Alcohol Restriction During Lockdown

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in Zimbabwe (SAAPA ZW) has applauded government for restricting alcohol sales as part of public health measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 saying the move is key in curtailing transmission of the deadly pandemic.

The world is battling the Delta variant which according to medical experts is more contagious.

In a statement earlier this week. SAAPA said most drinkers use alcohol to socialize which sometimes is done in groups, a situation they said makes the whole exercise a high risk activity.

“Alcohol consumption has seen drinkers disregard public health measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks meant to contain the spread of the virus.

“Since most drinkers use alcohol to socialize, they mainly drink in groups, this makes drinking alcohol a high-risk activity during this pandemic,” SAAPA said.

The organisation also urged small businesses who have been hard hit by the pandemic to put public health ahead of profits while hailing those adhering to the lockdown restrictions for being responsible entrepreneurs.

“While SAAPA acknowledges that small businesses are impacted with the loss of income as a result of the public health measures put in place we implore them to put public health first before profit as these measures are for the greater good,” added SAAPA.

The organisation also appealed to government to provide safety nets for citizens so that they are not forced into risky decisions for survival.

“SAAPA ZW also urges government to find ways to support citizens by providing social safety nets within the limited country budget.”

The alcohol lobby group urged people with drinking problems to take advantage of the lockdown restrictions to get help

“SAAPA also acknowledges that people who are addicted to alcohol are struggling.

“To those individuals with an alcohol problem, consider using this time to reduce how much you drink. Seek out organisations which support people with drinking problems,” SAAPA added.