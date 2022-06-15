Opposition Leader Promises Economic Growth

Businessman and leader of People’s Unity Party (PUP), Herbert Chamuka has castigated the ZanuPF-led government for lacking both the political and technical knowledge on addressing the ever-increasing economic challenges which have seen Zimbabwe lagging behind most countries.
Chamuka, who broke ranks with his Ideas Party of Democracy owing to policy and ideological differences, formed a new political outfit which he says is focused on delivering Zimbabwe from its economic woes.
This comes as the economic situation continues to take a nosedive while the Zim dollar is on a spiral downtrend. Chamuka said the best way to achieve economic growth will be for parties to come under one banner and form a coalition that will work for the betterment of Zimbabwe.
“We are also calling on all opposition parties to unite and force Zanu PF into a coalition government which will govern for three years in preparation for elections. We have since despatched out letters of request in this respect,” Chamuka added.
