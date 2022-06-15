Opposition Leader Promises Economic Growth

Businessman and leader of People’s Unity Party (PUP), Herbert Chamuka has castigated the ZanuPF-led government for lacking both the political and technical knowledge on addressing the ever-increasing economic challenges which have seen Zimbabwe lagging behind most countries.

Chamuka, who broke ranks with his Ideas Party of Democracy owing to policy and ideological differences, formed a new political outfit which he says is focused on delivering Zimbabwe from its economic woes.

“Our party will prevail in 2023, we want to empower all the citizens economically. Our country is lagging behind every other country worldwide so as a party, we want to push Zimbabwe to be among the best. At the moment, Zimbabwe is really struggling and is one of the worst-performing countries globally.

“We are being ridiculed by everyone. It is saddening that countries which used to be behind us are now way ahead of us. Once we get in power, the first thing to be addressed is the economy,” Chamuka said.

This comes as the economic situation continues to take a nosedive while the Zim dollar is on a spiral downtrend. Chamuka said the best way to achieve economic growth will be for parties to come under one banner and form a coalition that will work for the betterment of Zimbabwe.

“We are also calling on all opposition parties to unite and force Zanu PF into a coalition government which will govern for three years in preparation for elections. We have since despatched out letters of request in this respect,” Chamuka added.