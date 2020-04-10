Zimbabwe Finishes Fourth At Old Mutual Amazing Voices Competition

A local gospel group, Family Voices which was representing the country in the inaugural season of a pan-African music competition held in South Africa missed the US$100 000 prize money after finishing fourth

Dubbed Old Mutual Amazing Voice the competition is designed to discover unsigned singing talent from across the African continent – Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa – and across three genres – gospel, pop and R&B.

In the season finale aired on Sunday it was was Kenya’s mega-talented RnB group, Wanavokali who walked away winners and won the grand prize of US$100 000.

The other two highly talented groups in the final round were Simply Six, a gospel group and Afrikariz, a pop group, both from South Africa.

Speaking after their win announcement, Wanavokali’s group leader, Ythera Ghege could not hide her joy opening up on how much the competition was a confidence boost ahead of their future endeavours in the music industry.

“We are beyond excited and grateful,” she said. “Now Africa gets to see Kenya as a musical force. This competition has affirmed our limitless potential, and helped us to lift our country flag high. We are so excited and happy about the opportunities that are coming. The sky is now the limit!”

Chief Marketing Officer of the key sponsor, Old Mutual, Vuyo Lee also added that it was a well deserved win for the Kenyan group.

“We warmly congratulate our Kenyan colleagues on their well-deserved win and thank all the contestants for outdoing themselves and achieving amazing levels of greatness. We are excited about their futures. It has been fantastic supporting people who genuinely aspire to become their exceptional best. We can’t wait to make Season Two even bigger and better.”

The Old Mutual Amazing Voices show began airing in January 2020, following a grueling audition process that kicked off in September 2019. During the course of the competition, contestants benefited from the guidance and mentorship of the show’s music director, Zwai Bala. They also picked up valuable advice on responsible money management at financial education workshops hosted by Old Mutual.

The final round in the contest was broadcast on Sunday evening on DStv channels Mzansi Magic in South Africa, Maisha Magic in Kenya, Africa Magic in Ghana and Zambezi Magic in Zimbabwe. The winner of Amazing Voices Africa competition was voted for by public vote across all the countires and was audited by Deloitte.

