Gardener, Wife Accused of Stealing $2k from Employer’s Bedroom

A gardener and his wife have been accused of unlawfully entering their 67-year-old employer’s bedroom in Harare and stealing cash in several currencies and four new dresses valued at a total of US$2 945.

Antony Nyarugwe (30) and his wife, Gamuchirai Maripfonde (25) are facing a charge of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances under Section 131(1)(2)(e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The alleged incident occurred along Princess Drive in Newlands, Harare where the complainant Esther Mukonza lives. Nyarugwe was employed by Mukonza as a gardener while Maripfonde also resided at the property.

According to the allegations, Mukonza was preparing to travel outside Harare for a three-day church service when she instructed Nyarugwe to sleep in the main house’s spare bedroom during her absence to safeguard the property.

She reportedly handed him the keys to her main bedroom and instructed him to pass them to his wife so that she could clean the room while Mukonza was away.

Mukonza left for the church service on 9 October 2026, leaving US$2 400, 100 South African rand and 200 Australian dollars in a drawer beside her bed. Her clothes and other belongings were also kept in the bedroom.

The state alleges that during her absence, the two accused connived to steal the money and clothing from the room.

Mukonza returned home on 11 October at around 16:00 and noticed that a curtain she had left closed was slightly open.

Upon inspecting the room, she allegedly discovered that the burglar bars fitted to the window had been damaged and removed.

A subsequent check revealed that the cash and a plastic bag containing four new dresses were missing, prompting her to report the matter to ZRP Highlands.

The total value of the property allegedly stolen is US$2 945 and nothing has been recovered, according to the case details.