Govt, ARC Advance Gender Mainstreaming in Disaster Risk Management

The African Risk Capacity (ARC), in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, held a pivotal meeting with traditional and religious leaders in Dotito, Mount Darwin, to evaluate progress in gender mainstreaming within Disaster Risk Management (DRM).

Since 2021, when ARC and its partners launched a gender mainstreaming program in Zimbabwe, Mount Darwin in Mashonaland Central Province has served as a pilot site for gender analysis in DRM.

This initiative led to the development of a tailored Gender Action Plan, complete with measurable indicators and actions specific to the region.

The meeting, which brought together key stakeholders, provided an opportunity to assess achievements and engage traditional and religious leaders in advancing gender equality.

Their inclusion is vital due to their respected roles within communities, enabling them to drive transformative change.

ARC’s gender strategy emphasizes advocacy and grassroots outreach, integrating gender considerations into DRM while fostering dialogue at both community and policy levels.

This mission aligns with the broader goal of ensuring inclusivity in disaster preparedness and response.

Government endorsement further bolstered the initiative, with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution formally approving ARC’s work.

The participation of five local chiefs and other stakeholders reinforced Zimbabwe’s commitment to gender-inclusive DRM.

The chiefs expressed their dedication to shifting societal mindsets on gender equality and commended the government’s strides in this regard, including appointing Gender Directors in all ministries.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing efforts by various government ministries to champion gender mainstreaming in their operations.

Presentations from these entities showcased the collaborative approach Zimbabwe is taking to close gender gaps in disaster response and planning.

As climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of natural disasters, Zimbabwe’s proactive measures strengthen resilience while fostering equity in disaster preparedness.

These initiatives ensure that all community members, regardless of gender, actively contribute to and benefit from DRM efforts.

The ARC team commended Zimbabwe’s leadership in addressing gender disparities, positioning the nation as a regional leader in integrating gender considerations into disaster management.

