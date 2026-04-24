CAPS United Raise Bonuses Ahead of Highlanders Clash

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

CAPS United have increased player bonuses ahead of their Premier Soccer League showdown against Highlanders in a bid to sharpen motivation for one of Zimbabwe’s biggest fixtures.

Club president Farai Jere said the financial incentives were specifically targeted at high-profile matches, stressing the need for players to rise to the occasion when facing traditional rivals such as Highlanders and Dynamos.

“When you are playing against the big teams in the league, we are looking at Highlanders and Dynamos. Yes, we are increasing our bonuses. We want our guys, we need their A game,” he said.

The Green Machine travel to Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, a venue where CAPS United have historically struggled. Jere pointed to the club’s poor record there over the decades as added motivation for improvement.

“For the past 32 years, we’ve beaten Highlanders twice at Barbourfields,” he said.

Jere said he had personally addressed the squad ahead of the fixture warning against complacency and emphasising the intensity of the encounter.

“When you go to Barbour Fields, you need to actually produce your A game. This is a ball game, a different ball game altogether. Highlanders versus CAPS United is a big game,” he said.

He also cautioned players not to be distracted by reports of internal problems within rival camps, describing such narratives as psychological tactics.

“These are psychological games and they are very good at doing that. Several times, when we start hearing that they are on strike, they are having problems, they now want to start winning games,” Jere said.

While confirming that bonus increases are reserved for matches against the league’s traditional heavyweights, Jere expressed optimism about his side’s prospects this season.

“We’ve got an ambition. This year, we have got a belief that this team is going to take us somewhere,” he said.