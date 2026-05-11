PSL Hails Fans After Harare Derby Turnout

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has praised football supporters and stakeholders for their continued backing of local football following a high-attendance Harare Derby while also warning against crowd misconduct at stadiums.

In a statement, the league said it was encouraged by the support shown by fans throughout the season singling out the recent derby between Dynamos F.C. and CAPS United F.C. as a standout occasion.

According to the PSL, more than 25 000 paying supporters attended the fixture creating what the league described as an “incredible atmosphere” and demonstrating the passion and unity within local football.

The league also commended clubs, partners and other stakeholders for working closely to ensure smooth organisation of matchdays and maintaining safe environments for supporters.

However, the PSL raised concern over incidents of fan misconduct, particularly missile throwing warning that such behaviour damages the image of the game and places financial pressure on clubs.

“We remain committed to providing a safe, secure and enjoyable matchday environment that protects the reputation of our clubs and the game as a whole,” said PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare.

Bare urged supporters to play their part by discouraging disorderly conduct and reporting unethical behaviour at stadiums.

“At the same time, we urge all supporters to refrain from missile throwing and any other forms of misconduct. Such behaviour creates unnecessary negative attention, places a significant financial burden on clubs, and takes away from the positive spirit of the game,” Bare said.

The statement comes as local football continues to witness growing fan engagement particularly around high-profile fixtures such as the Harare Derby, traditionally one of the biggest matches on the domestic football calendar.

The PSL said it hoped supporters would continue to fill stadiums and support local football “in a responsible and respectful manner” as the season progresses.