Hardrock Run Riot as Weekend Action Shakes Up PSL Table

Photo Credit: PSL

A dramatic round of fixtures in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League delivered goals, upsets and standout performances as teams battled for early-season dominance.

Newly promoted side Hardrock FC stole the spotlight with a stunning 6-1 demolition of FC Hunters underlining their intent in the top flight.

The emphatic win marks one of the biggest results of the season so far and signals that the newcomers are not just making up the numbers.

Another promoted team, Agama FC showed resilience as they held FC Platinum to a goalless draw while ZPC Kariba and MWOS also shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate.

At the top end of the table, Ngezi Platinum Stars edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 to keep pressure on log leaders Caps United FC who slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The result could prove significant in the title race as the early pacesetters dropped crucial points.

Simba Bhora continued their impressive run with a 2-1 away victory over defending champions Scottland FC while Chicken Inn secured a narrow 2-1 win against Harare giants Dynamos in a tightly contested encounter.

Triangle United fell 2-1 to TelOne adding to their struggles while Herentals and Highlanders played out a 1-1 draw in a balanced clash.

With just ten matchdays played, the league table remains finely poised.

However, Hardrock’s statement win and the steady performances from fellow promoted sides Agama and FC Hunters despite their heavy loss highlight a shifting competitive landscape in local football.