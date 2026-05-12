PSL Partners LuckyBets to Introduce Player of the Match Awards

Local top-flight football league, the Premier Soccer League has entered into a new partnership with betting company LuckyBets aimed at rewarding outstanding performances in local football.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PSL said the agreement would see the introduction of a “Player of the Match” award for league fixtures with winners receiving a cash prize of US$200.

The initiative is designed to celebrate and reward exceptional displays during league matches while also promoting professionalism within local football.

According to the PSL, the awards will be determined through a structured process conducted by members of the media covering the matches.

League officials said the collaboration reflected a broader commitment to improving standards in domestic football and enhancing the experience for supporters and stakeholders.

The PSL added that the partnership would help increase excitement around league fixtures and provide additional recognition for players delivering standout performances.

LuckyBets said it was proud to support local football and contribute to the growth of the game in the country.

The new awards are expected to be rolled out during upcoming PSL fixtures as the league continues efforts to attract commercial partnerships and boost the profile of local football.