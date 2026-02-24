‘Huge Endorsement for Zimbabwe’: Victoria Falls to Host UN Tourism Summits

Zimbabwe will host a series of high-level United Nations tourism meetings in April 2026, in what ministers have described as a major diplomatic and economic milestone for the country.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, Information Minister Zhemu Soda said Cabinet had approved a report on preparations for the global gatherings.

“Cabinet advises that Zimbabwe will host major United Nations Tourism events scheduled to run back-to-back at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls from 27 April to 1 May 2026,” he said.

The meetings will take place at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls and include the 23rd United Nations Tourism Committee on Tourism and Sustainability (27–28 April 2026); a Sustainability-linked Pilot Capacity-Building Workshop (28–29 April 2026), in preparation for the International Year of Resilient and Sustainable Tourism 2027 and the 2nd United Nations Tourism Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in Tourism in Africa (29 April–1 May 2026).

Minister Soda said hosting the meetings marked “a strategic milestone for Zimbabwe” as it prepares for the International Year of Resilient and Sustainable Tourism in 2027.

“The mega events will position the country as a top leader in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism,” he added, noting that global tourism leaders, policymakers, development partners and academics are expected to attend.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Barbara Rwodzi described the decision by UN Tourism as both a political and diplomatic endorsement.

“The coming in of United Nations Tourism to Zimbabwe… is an endorsement of not just our country but also Zimbabwe as a destination,” she said.

“We know very well that our country is still under sanctions… So just for the United Nations to choose Zimbabwe to host these very important three events is a huge endorsement politically and also diplomatically.”

Minister Rwodzi said Zimbabwe had successfully bid to host all three meetings, highlighting in particular the Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in Tourism in Africa.

“It speaks to the women promotion or empowerment in business or in the sector of tourism across the continent of Africa,” she said.

She also pointed to the focus on resilience and sustainability, themes that will define global tourism discussions in the lead-up to 2027.

“Hosting the first-ever meeting for UN Tourism that is planning for the year 2027, which is for resilience and sustainable tourism, speaks to how much Zimbabwe is highly regarded at the UN tourism level,” she added.

The government says the events are expected to boost Zimbabwe’s profile within global tourism governance structures while aligning national development priorities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

With Victoria Falls already one of Africa’s flagship destinations, officials believe the gatherings could further cement Zimbabwe’s ambitions to become a leading conference and sustainable tourism hub on the continent.