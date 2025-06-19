Govt Unveils New Health Surveillance Blueprint to Tackle Emerging Disease Threats

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Government has officially launched its national Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) Guidelines aimed at strengthening public health systems reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting citizens from both current and emerging disease threats.

Speaking on behalf of Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, Permanent Secretary Dr. Aspect Maunganidze described the launch as a landmark moment in the country’s healthcare journey.

“This is more than a policy launch — it’s a declaration that the health and safety of every Zimbabwean is our top priority,” said Mombeshora in his statement.

The EBS guidelines are designed to enhance Zimbabwe’s capacity to detect, respond to, and manage public health emergencies in real time.

Mombeshora expressed confidence in the nation’s readiness, stating that with the current expertise on the ground, a potential outbreak could be brought under control by lunchtime.

Zimbabwe, like many countries across the African continent, has not been immune to the rising tide of both known and emerging diseases over the past decade.

Mombeshora stressed the urgency of building a health system that is not only reactive but also proactive and adaptive.

“We’ve witnessed a surge in unfamiliar outbreaks. The time has come to build a health system that listens, responds and evolves quickly,” he said.

He credited the development of the surveillance framework to collaborative efforts with key partners such as the Africa CDC, WHO, UNICEF, and others.

“The guidelines should not end as a policy document. They must evolve into a practical roadmap that strengthens our surveillance infrastructure — from laboratories and ports of entry to community-level health workers,” he added.

The Minister concluded with a powerful call to action “Let us move forward united, ensuring every Zimbabwean lives in a society prepared to defend their health — now and for future generations.”

The new guidelines are expected to boost the country’s preparedness and resilience amid an era of unpredictable health challenges.