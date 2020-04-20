 Mutare Decentralises Main Farm Produce Market

Mutare City Council has decentralised operations of the wholesale farm produce market to other high-density areas as a measure to decongest the area and help curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a notice to residents, the local authority said new market sites have been opened in Chikanga, Hobhouse and Dangamvura.

Sakubva produce market serves as a central market for farmers in the province but following the outbreak of the Coronavirus it has been flagged as a hotspot for the possible spread of the pandemic.

The opening of the new markets is largely seen as conciliatory following a infamous raid by police where produce was confiscated and later burnt for contravention of government’s lockdown regulations.

Government condemned the police action and assured it will compensate the farmers for the losses incurred.

“The move was taken as a need to decongest the Sakubva Musika marketplace and promote social distancing in the time of Covid-19 pandemic and for the convenience of our residents during the lockdown,” reads the notice.

The council said all residents from other suburbs that were not mentioned were free to visit nearest markets of their choice.

Others were now using social media platforms such as WhatsApp to sell their produce pegging their prices in forex for a delivery service.

A local medical expert who spoke on condition of anonymity said the move to decongest was noble but without practical steps to control crowds to obverse social distancing and proper hygiene it was futile.

“It’s a populist move that has been taken by council because without proper mechanisms to enforce social distancing and hygiene this can backfire because still people will crowd where there is cheap fruits and vegetables.

“Opening food markets is good on humanitarian grounds but the larger picture should be looked at, how do we enforce social distance in marketa,” said the medical expert.

The COVID19 local task-force led by Provincial Development Coordinator Edgars Seenza has also been engaged in disinfection exercise targeting areas where the public frequent including bus termini, public parks and vegetable markets.

“We have already started the process of disinfecting areas of public use like bus termini, both long distance and short, transport hubs are also going to be covered.

” Our other focus are areas where our vendors at using as markets, we at going to cover those areas in this ongoing exercise,” said Seenza.