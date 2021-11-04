Headman Chiadzwa, Villagers In Court Over Anjin Protests

MUTARE- Headman Robert Chiadzwa (90) of Marange, together with twenty seven villagers have appeared before a Mutare Magistrate’s court facing charges of public violence against Chinese mining company- Anjin Investments which they accuse of undermining local customs and failing to meet development promises.

Headman Chiadzwa together with 27 community members were yesterday remanded in custody by Magistrate Langton Mukwengi following their arrest on 2 November at the Anjin premises where it is alleged that they assaulted 11 Chinese nationals.

Prior to the attack, the Chiadzwa community had earlier confronted the company on 28 October causing the shutting down of operations in protest of an alleged secret ritual that had taken place at the company premises without the knowledge of Headman Chiadzwa.

According to local tradition, no ritual should be made without the consent of the presiding traditional leader.

Matters have been compounded by the fact that Anjin is yet to deliver on its promises to employ more people from the area and fostering development in the area.

The State Prosecutor, accused villagers of violating Section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, by making unauthorized entry into the mining company’s premises making demands.

The bail hearing continues today.

State alleges that Headman Chiadzwa was making a follow-up on the company’s promises when he, together with the community allegedly forced their way into Anjin’s new processing plant and barricaded all the roads.

Tensions are running high in the Chiadzwa community in the wake of this bold civic act that forced the Chinese miner to stop operations- a joint venture between Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group (AFFEC) of China and Matt Bronze, a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Defense Industries (ZDI) which is wholly owned by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Green Governance Zimbabwe Trust (GGZT) -a public interest organization, in a statement said the demands for corporate transparency and accountability was within the framework of community beneficiation which government has been spearheading.

GGZT said it is unfortunate that formal diamond mining has not generated substantial revenue to Treasury while the concerned community faces numerous developmental challenges brought by the discovery of diamonds.

“Such spurious charges not only expose Anjin for negotiating with the community in bad faith, it reeks of state sanctioned impunity (political protection) always claimed by foreign investors.

“We call for the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Council of Chiefs and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to immediately intervene, to facilitate dialogue between the community and Anjin,” said GGZT executive director, Frank Mpahlo.

Ironically, in September this year during a tour of the Mines Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, Anjin human resources manager Amon Mhlanga publicly apologized to traditional leadership for violating norms by resuming operations without local blessings.

“We would like to apologise to Headman Chiadzwa for our failure to pay a courtesy call when we came back to mine in his area. We are very sorry and we admit that we erred. We did not follow the protocol to visit the headman and advise him of our presence in his area,” said Mhlanga.

Minister of Mines, Winston Chitando says Anjin Investments returned to Chiadzwa under a government to government agreement.