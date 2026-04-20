Karoi Man Jailed After Stolen Snacks Lead Police to Nightclub Arrest

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 44-year-old man from Karoi has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being convicted of stealing goods from a local street vendor.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the incident occurred on 11 April at the Swift Complex in Karoi.

The victim, a 32-year-old vendor had secured her stock including snacks, biscuits, soft drinks and two cooler boxes in a fenced area before leaving for the night.

When she returned the following morning, she discovered that the goods valued at US$90 had been stolen.

Prosecutors said the stolen items included multiple packets of snacks and biscuits, several bottles of Mirinda and two cooler boxes.

Police investigations began two days later after a witness was found in possession of one of the missing cooler boxes. This led to the arrest of the suspect at Ringo Leisure Night Club.

Most of the stolen property was later recovered.

The court sentenced the man to eight months in prison.

A further four months, previously suspended for an earlier offence were reinstated bringing the total effective sentence to 12 months.