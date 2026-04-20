WestProp Issues Cautionary Notice Over Planned Business Restructure

Property firm WestProp Holdings Limited has announced plans to restructure its operations including moving some underperforming assets out of its listed entity.

In a cautionary statement, the company said the proposed changes are aimed at improving shareholder value and strengthening its financial performance.

WestProp which is listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) indicated that non-performing assets could be transferred into privately held entities as part of the restructuring process.

The company said the move is expected to improve key financial indicators including its price-to-earnings ratio and lead to a more appropriate market valuation.

However, it warned that the outcome of the process could have a material impact on the price of its securities.

“Shareholders and the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made,” the notice said.

The board added that it would provide updates as more information becomes available.

.WestProp did not provide further details on the timeline or scale of the proposed restructuring.