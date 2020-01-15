Govt Partners Swiss Pharmaceutical Supplier

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has partnered Switzerland based pharmaceutical company Novartis International in a deal that is set to improve medical supplies at all health centres across the country.

Novartis International is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company based in Basel, Switzerland. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies by both market capitalization and sales.

Addressing a press conference in the capital yesterday, Novartis International Head of Southern Africa, Vincent Rossignol expressed commitment to make medical supplies available and accessible at an affordable price.

“We want to make drugs available in the country, we are looking forward to address Non Communicable Diseases(NCDs) and we will see how best we can expand from there,” said Rossignol.

In his response, Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo said the partnership had come at a opportune moment as the country is battling serious drug shortages.

“Norvatis has come at the right time and will be providing us with a unique affordable package. We will be getting $20 worth medicine at a price of $1,” said the Minister.

“We have already made an order and we are happy we have secured a partner to fill our health institutions at a an affordable price,” added Dr Moyo.