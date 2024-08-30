Harare City Council Chambers Erupt Over Controversial Land Sales

Tensions flared in the Harare City Council chambers yesterday when Audit Chairperson Cllr Blessing Duma clashed with Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume over allegations of unauthorized land sales by land developers Shelter Zimbabwe and Pure Gold.

The heated exchange began after Cllr Duma raised concerns about the two companies selling residential stands without formal contracts with the council.

Duma accused the Mayor of attempting to sideline critical issues highlighted by the audit committee.

“You imply with the Nanotech personals that they made us pay money which was not part of the agreement between us and them, and now you say it is an HR issue. No, it seems like you have something against the audit committee, but it is good—it shows that you are working,” Duma charged.

Mayor Mafume, spotting the growing tension in the room, called for an adjournment. The meeting was paused for thirty minutes, during which council members convened behind closed doors.

When the session resumed, Cllr Duma was notably absent, having left following the contentious debate.

According to the minutes of the audit committee, the contracts with Shelter Zimbabwe and Pure Gold were officially terminated on August 8th, 2023.

“On 8th August, 2023, the Education, Health, Housing and Community Services and Licensing Committee had recommended to Council: (1) That Council notes the legal opinion rendered by Messers Gambe Law Group on Pure Gold and Shelter Zimbabwe Agreements; (2) That Council adopts the recommendation to terminate the agreements and enter into agreements on fresh terms that capture what is on the ground,” the minutes state.

The Audit Committee further noted that any activities conducted by these companies were illegal, given the lack of existing contracts with the City of Harare.

The committee’s report recommended that the matter be referred to both the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) for investigation.

Additionally, the committee proposed that any council employees involved with these companies be subjected to disciplinary action.

“That all employees found to be involved in the alleged illegal dealings with Pure Gold and Shelter Zimbabwe be referred to a Disciplinary Committee on the stated charges.” read the minutes

