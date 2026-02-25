Mufakose Man Jailed for Raping Minor (2)

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 21-year-old man from Mufakose has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty of raping his friend’s two-year-old daughter.

The sentence was handed down by the Harare Regional Magistrates’ Court following the offence which occurred on 7 January, 2026.

The state said, the man visited the complainant’s parents where he sat on the same sofa together with the minor and her stepbrother who was seated on the opposite sofa and playing games on his mobile cellphone.

The toddler’s mother was in the kitchen cooking when she heard the toddler screaming and she rushed to check on her but the child kept on screaming and did not say anything.

While the mother was still concentrating on the child she realized the man had left.

The court heard that the child’s mother suspected that he had done something to the child and reported the matter to the police.

The child was interviewed but did not divulge anything and was later referred to hospital for medical examination.

After examination it was discovered that the child was sexually abused.

The child’s stepbrother was interviewed at the police station and stated that the suspect had sexually abused the complainant leading to his arrest.