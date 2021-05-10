Manicaland Youths Gun For ZANU PF Bigwig Farms

MUTARE: Tensions are growing in ZANU PF Manicaland provincial structures as youths are reportedly eyeing farms owned by party bigwigs among them of former ministers Patrick Chinamasa and Joseph Made.

The ensuing tension has forced Headlands legislator, Christopher Chingosho invited A2 and commercial farmers in the constituency for a meeting to discuss downsizing of farms.

A letter which this publication gleaned had a main agenda being of downsizing farms and the formation of the Headlands Development Committee.

“All the A2 and commercial farm owners in Headlands Constituency are required to attend the meeting in person and in time,” part of the letter read.

However sources in Headlands said Chingosho is targeting Patrick Chinamasa as there are reports that he is eyeing to become a legislator in the constituency.

Chingosho is on an offensive to consolidate his political base and has reportedly unleashed youths to those he believes to be his competitors in the constituency.

“The meeting took place but Chingosho did not mention Chinamasa and Made’s by name, the issue is of under utilised farms owned by the big bosses above the 400 hectares and youths want some of the land Made and Chinamasa are failing to utilize,” he said.

“Both Chinamasa and Made have definitely over maximum farm size and youths want that land, Chinamasa farm in Headlands is called Tsukumai Farm and its almost 3 000 hectares while Made’s farm its almost 1 500 hectares(Tara Farm),” said the source.

“The reason Chingosho is also going after Chinamasa is that Chinamasa can’t win Rusape urban (Makoni Central) so he is also looking for rural Headlands constituency in the next election and protect his interest,” said the source.

Chinamasa former Finance Minister, lost in Makoni Central seat in the last elections to MDC-T MP David Tekeshe.

However a youth in Headlands who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the main target was on those viewed as G40 elements and farms of those in the hands of some party bigwigs.

“We as youths we are suffering, we don’t have land yet some of our big bosses have land which they are failing to fully utilize,” he said.

On his part Chingosho confirmed the, meeting but claimed it was convened by youths which are agitating for land and empowerment.

He refuted the claims that the issue of downsizing of farms was targeting the like of veteran bigwigs like Chinamasa and Made in the ruling party.

“We had a meeting and we recommended to give our youths land and other groups of people after the downsizing of the farms which was another recommendation we did, the issue of downsizing its a government policy and the issue have been addressed in Parliament.

“But here in Headlands l believe the youths are the most affected when it comes of getting land No-one is being targeted here we are just following what the government said we should do,” he said.

Zanu PF provincial youth chairperson Tawanda Mukodza did not answer his mobile phone when sought for comment.