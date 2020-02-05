Thieves Break Into Justice Mawadze’s House

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a case of unlawful entry and theft at High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze’s Harare home last night.

By Elia Ntali and Shorai Murwira

According to the Judicial Services Commission, the criminals stole four wheels, all lights and grill from his service vehicle an E300 Mercedes. The thieves who were numbering five sprayed two dogs and tied them to a tree.

It is said the thieves proceeded to the French front door before ransacking and turning everything upside down and stole US$ 1500, DvD player and an iPhone.

The Judge’s son arrived whilst the thieves were still in the process of looting. They attacked the boy sprayed him with tear smoke and went on to attack him until he was unconscious. He sustained a minor cut on the stomach.

Thieves wantonly destroyed his property and his service vehicle but did not temper with his personal property.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that they were investigating the unlawful entry at Justice Mawadze’s home but linked the incident to opposition MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala who is standing before the same judge in his treason case.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft in which Justice Mawadze’s Harare home was broken into last night in unclear circumstances. Coincidentally, the Hon. Justice is the one who is currently presiding over MDC vice chairman, Job Sikhala’s trial in Masvingo,” noted ZRP.