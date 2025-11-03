Zanu PF Affiliates Receive Empowerment Funds in Manicaland

Presidential Advisor Paul Tungwarara presided over the disbursement of the Presidential Empowerment Fund to Zanu PF affiliate groups in Manicaland on Sunday. The event, held at Moffat Hall Grounds, featured a strong declaration of loyalty from Tungwarara toward President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tungwarara directly addressed speculation about his own political ambitions, stating that he would depart his position if President Mnangagwa ever left office. “There is no doubt that President Mnangagwa was chosen by God to rule,” Tungwarara told attendees. He further emphasized his support for the President, his two vice presidents, and advisors.

The beneficiary groups included several organizations known for mobilizing support for the President, such as Boyz DzaMudhara, Crossborders4ED, Pastors 4ED, and Hairdressers 4ED. High-ranking party officials attended the disbursement, including Zanu PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha and Provincial Affairs Minister Misheck Mugadza.

The government describes the fund as a transformative initiative for grassroots development, aligned with its national Vision 2030 agenda. Officials frame the program as a bold step toward inclusive economic development.

However, the event follows a national pattern of similar disbursements to affiliate groups in other provinces. These activities have drawn criticism from some quarters, with internal party sources previously characterizing such affiliates as a parallel political structure personally loyal to the president. These sources have suggested the funds help build a base to outmaneuver traditional party structures ahead of internal meetings.

With Tungwarara, a non-salaried government advisor, administering substantial cash funds, the program continues to generate discussion regarding its transparency and ultimate political objectives alongside its stated economic goals.