Stanbic Boosts Zim Cancer Fight

Stanbic Bank has donated US$20 000 to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) towards the purchase of chemotherapy drugs for cancer patients.

Addressing the media at the handover ceremony, Non-Executive Board Member of Stanbic Bank Simbarashe Mhuriro said the institution is playing its part in the fight against cancer.

“Cancer is one of the four major NCDs together with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, and chronic respiratory diseases. It is with this mind that Stanbic Bank has continued its contribution to the treatment of the members of the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe through this donation,” said Mhuriro.

He added that as a bank, they will continue to play their part to support CAZ in the fight against cancer hence today’s donation.

“We believe when we continue to work together and win this fight, it can be a healthier world,” he added.

The donation comes as cancer continues to be a threat with over 400 cases recorded annually since 2009.

According to Zimbabwe Cancer Registry data, cancer is emerging as a major public health concern in the country.