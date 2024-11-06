Mudenda Calls for Stronger Oversight and Climate-Responsive Budgeting in 2025

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has highlighted the critical role of domestic resource mobilization and fiscal reforms in propelling Zimbabwe’s economic stability.

In an address at the 2025 pre-budget seminar held at the ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo, the Speaker stressed the importance of a responsive budgeting process

“We have to ‘count the cost’ by embarking on concerted and robust domestic resource mobilization efforts.” Mudenda said

His call included tapping into dormant pension and insurance funds to invigorate economic activity.

The seminar, designed to evaluate the 2024 National Budget’s performance as a foundation for 2025 planning, was framed by Mudenda as an opportunity to re-align the country’s economic strategies with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

He advocated for a balanced approach to spending, with a focus on sectors like agriculture, health, and education to enhance the quality of life for Zimbabwean citizens.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube also addressed Parliament’s role in this budgetary framework, underscoring the significance of sustainable fiscal practices.

“Sound budgeting is essential for economic growth and stability. It lays the groundwork for accountable governance and sustainable development,” Ncube said.

The Minister’s remarks aligned with the push for a “cutting-edge” 2025 Budget, intended to achieve macro-stability through collaboration between Parliament and the Executive.

Highlighting the need for economic resilience, Mudenda underscored Parliament’s duty to enforce stringent oversight of state expenditures, ensuring all revenue is fully accounted for and aligned with constitutional mandates.

He also championed the cause of climate-responsive budgeting, suggesting it as a critical tool to address Zimbabwe’s environmental and developmental priorities.

“Parliament must ensure that budgetary processes are climate-responsive, aligning public finance with government’s commitments to climate adaptation,” he noted.

The 2025 Budget, he suggested, should embrace emerging digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to drive efficiency in governance and service delivery.

