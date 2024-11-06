Harare Woman in Court for Threatening to Kill Businessman in Perjury Case

A Harare resident, Elizabeth Parirenyatwa Mucheche, has been brought to court on charges of threatening to kill a businessman who filed a perjury case against her. Mucheche, facing accusations of both perjury and threats of violence, appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi in Harare.

The prosecution claims that Mucheche alleges she was “guided by Mbuya Nehanda” in her efforts to reclaim an estate she says was stolen from her by the late businessman, Brian James Rhodes.

Due to these assertions, the State has requested that the case proceed under the Mental Health Act, suspecting that Mucheche may have a mental illness.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi argued that this step is necessary, but Mucheche’s defense team countered, insisting that the State must provide sufficient grounds for a mental health examination.

Magistrate Mangosi remanded Mucheche in custody until Friday to allow for a bail application and to arrange for a mental health evaluation.

The case stems from events that began in October 2022 at a house in Glen Lorne suburb in Harare.

According to the State, Mucheche, who has no legal ties to the late Brian James Rhodes or his estate, allegedly created a fake power of attorney, claiming it had been signed by Anne Rhodes, authorizing her as executor of the estate.

However, this document was reportedly dated after Rhodes’ death, suggesting that it could not have been legitimately signed by him.

In a separate allegation from July 2024, the court heard that Mucheche confronted the businessman, who had reported her to the police for perjury, and threatened his life.

This incident reportedly took place at the same Glen Lorne address and was investigated by Zimbabwe Republic Police in Highlands.

