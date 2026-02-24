NetOne Steers Zimbabwe’s Digital Future with Innovative Solutions

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s state-owned mobile network operator, NetOne, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the country’s digital transformation agenda through a series of customer-focused innovations and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding connectivity and inclusion.

The telecoms provider says recent product enhancements and service rollouts reflect its broader vision of strengthening Zimbabwe’s digital ecosystem while delivering value to consumers, businesses and communities.

In a move designed to support Zimbabwe’s tourism recovery and growth, NetOne has introduced a specialised Tourist SIM card, available free of charge at major entry points, including airports. The initiative ensures that international visitors have immediate access to affordable and reliable mobile connectivity upon arrival.

The Tourist SIM remains active for 90 days and offers flexible data and voice bundles tailored to short-term stays. The company said the product aligns with the country’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” thrust by enhancing the overall visitor experience and positioning the country as a digitally accessible destination.

Industry observers note that seamless connectivity has become a critical component of modern travel, enabling navigation, digital payments, social sharing and remote work.

NetOne has also adjusted its off-peak data hours, extending the window to 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM from the previous 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM schedule. The change is intended to provide customers with greater flexibility and affordability during overnight usage.

The revised structure allows users to take advantage of faster, lower-cost data services for large downloads, system updates, streaming and other bandwidth-intensive activities, in line with shifting consumer behaviour and rising data consumption trends in Zimbabwe.

Telecommunications analysts say such pricing and scheduling adjustments are increasingly important in emerging markets, where cost-sensitive consumers rely on off-peak packages to maximise value.

Beyond product innovation, NetOne is pursuing broader structural reforms anchored in governance, transparency and technology-led growth. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment aimed at creating income-generating opportunities for young people.

Through this partnership, NetOne seeks to expand digital and financial inclusion initiatives across all ten provinces, supporting entrepreneurship and youth participation in the digital economy.

The company said the collaboration reflects its recognition of young people as key drivers of Zimbabwe’s innovation landscape and long-term economic sustainability.

Strategic Leadership and Reform

NetOne’s leadership says its strategy is grounded in accountability, transparency and integrity as it navigates a rapidly evolving telecommunications environment. By aligning governance reforms with technological advancement, the operator aims to strengthen operational efficiency while remaining responsive to customer needs.