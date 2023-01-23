Muvevi’s Wife Apologizes To Zimbabweans

The wife of murder suspect Jaison Muvevi has on behalf of her husband apologized to victims of her husband’s heinous crimes in a heartfelt interview making rounds on social media.

Speaking to an online TV, Muvevi’s wife broke down as she apologized and also revealed that her husband had last been home in April last year.

“I would like to apologize to the nation at large, and all those who were affected by my husband’s actions. He left home in April 2022 to stay with his girlfriend and we had been waiting all along in hope that he would come back,” she said.

She went on to reveal how she received the news and the state of disbelief that engulfed her.

“I had gone to pick up my kid from school and left my phone in the car. On my return, I saw a lot of missed calls and called back one of the numbers and the news was broken to me. I could not believe this and was shaken to a point that I failed to drive.

“It was hard to believe because I had known him to be a very sweet man. From the time we met in 2016 he had never done anything that could make me think he could do what he did,” she said.

Muvevi shot and killed three people, before severely injuring one in Hwedza last week. However, further investigations linked him to another murder that took place in Harare last year.

He is facing four murder charges among other cases.

